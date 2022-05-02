‘Lock Upp’ contestant Payal Rohatgi said on the show that she battled with alcoholism and suicidal thoughts after she did ‘Bigg Boss’. Rohatgi appeared on the season 2 of the show alongside Rahul Mahajan, Monica Bedi, Sanjay Nirupam, Sambhavana Seth, Ashutosh Kaushik and others, according to Hindustan Times.

Rohatgi was said to be romantically involved with Mahajan. However, she did not mention the name and said that the love angle from the show did not pen out well for her. In the recent episode, host Kangana Ranaut gave Rohatgi an option of sharing a secret to avoid eviction. Replying to that, Rohatgi said, "My last reality show was Bigg Boss season 2, and there also I was portrayed very negatively. There was a love angle there that was very detrimental to my personal life. Post that show, I got famous, but I got famous negatively. They used to think that I am a sidekick, because a person had said on that show said that 'kabhi man kare to pizza khaao, kabhi man kare to pav bhaji khaao (do whatever you want to)'. I became one of those types.”

"I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for like 48 hours nonstop. I was an alcoholic. My mom didn't know, my father was separated. I drank so much alcohol in those months that I didn't know if it was day or night. I used to be on prescription drugs, I used to smoke, and I would only pray to God that I will leave everything if I get a nice boy. I was so sloshed, I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands, because I used to live alone at that time. That's why I don't have friends since Sangram came into my life.” She added further.

She recalled that she spent a few months in rehab and gets triggered on seeing drug ingredients or cough syrup, even now. She then told about a phone call with her dad during that time, "I said, 'I need you back, please come back, I am having a nervous breakdown. I don't want to die. I want to live, but I am not able to control.’"

Rohatgi then said that she doesn’t want to be called as a camp or villain in the show and gets hurt when someone refers to her by these labels. Rohatgi kept the name under the wraps but she was rumoured to be with Mahajan, however, both of them have denied being in a relationship.