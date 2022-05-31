When Aamir Khan Shaved His Head For A Girl And Admitted To Being An Intense Lover

Actor Aamir Khan, who will soon be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', debuted as an actor with a buzz-cut hairdo back in 1984. As social media is abuzz with stories on Khan's different looks in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a throwback story has become a talking point when Khan opened up about getting a buzz-cut hairdo for his debut film.

Over the course of his four-decade acting career, Khan has played a wide range of characters. With the 1984 film 'Holi,' he made his film debut. He had a buzz haircut in the coming-of-age drama, and many assumed he shaved his head for the film. While many assumed he did it for a movie, Aamir Khan explained that it was actually his 'childish and immature' reaction to losing a girl he loved.

In an interview with Simi Garewal on her chat show, Khan said that the haircut had even startled director Ketan Mehta.

He said, "A lot of people think I shaved my head for the film, when in fact I shaved my head for some other reason altogether. I lost a girl I loved. I mean one day she told me that she didn't love me, and so as a reaction, I went and shaved my head off. Quite a childish and immature thing to do, but that's why I did it then. So when Ketan called me to meet me, I went to meet him, and he said 'where's your hair.'"

When Simi Garewal said that Aamir Khan claimed to be a 'very intense lover,' he replied, "Yeah, I guess so. Sounds like it." Asked if the girl rejected him, Aamir Khan said, "Yeah, I mean, if you're having a relationship for a fair amount of time, and you know if she didn't feel that she loved me or value me, that was something that I completely respect and till today I do respect that decision of hers."

In the interview, Aamir Khan also revealed how he had written a letter in blood to his first wife Reena Dutta (now ex) but was put in place by her as she got really upset by this move.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a remake of the Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' starring actor Tom Hanks. The film will also have actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will be released on August 11.