Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Takes Us Behind The Making Of 'Kahani'

Actor Aamir Khan took the audience on the journey of making of 'Kahani' via his new podcast series.

Aamir Khan Instagram/ @amirkhanactor_

Updated: 05 May 2022 11:38 pm

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is almost three months away from its release, but actor Aamir Khan is already promoting it. The makers just released the first song from the movie ‘Kahani’ a few days back, and Khan has now shared how the track was made in a new podcast series. 

The podcast is 17 minutes long, and features Khan talking about details of ‘Kahani’, music sessions and how the track was made. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and was composed in Khan’s home in Panchgani. Director Advait Chandan was also a part of these sessions, according to the Indian Express. 

Khan has mentioned that the movie has been in making for almost 14 years, but now that the release is approaching, he wants the audiences to know how the technicians created the experience that is worth remembering. 

In the podcast, Khan revealed that since he worked with Pritam and Bhattacharya for ‘Dangal’ he started recording their conversations during the sessions, so if an idea pops up, it can be recalled later. He used the same trick here as well and audiences can clearly hear Khan and Chandan’s excitement after listening to the song for the first time. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will release on August 11.

