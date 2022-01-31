Kunal Kapoor And Naina Bachchan Blessed With A Baby Boy

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan today announced that they had been blessed with a baby boy. The actor shared the news through his social media and fans have been overjoyed. Kapoor last seen in the show 'The Empire' (2021), had received a lot of acclaim from the critics for his role as Emperor Babur.

Announcing the baby, he wrote on the post, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings (sic)."

Kapoor and his wife decided to keep the pregnancy a secret. They didn't post any photos or videos on their social media accounts. His friends and followers showered the pair with affection shortly after he announced the happy news.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, a close friend of his, made a remark under the post saying "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!!!!!! From hrithik machu (sic)."

Tara Sharma too replied, "A huge congrats @nainabachchan @kunalkkapoor loads of good wishes and love and welcome to the wonderful, hectic, incredible and sometimes nuts-driving 😀 world of parenting ❤️ (sic)."

Actor Angad Bedi also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic)."

Actor Akshay Oberoi commented on the post, "Yessssss!!!!!! Congrats!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ (sic)."

In the comments section, fans congratulated the pair with heart emoticons and many blessings.

Kapoor will be making his directing debut with a short film in the near future. He's also working on a biopic of Shiva Keshavan, an Indian winter Olympian.