Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kunal Kapoor And Naina Bachchan Blessed With A Baby Boy

Actor Kunal Kapoor and wife Naina Bachchan have welcomed a baby into their family, the couple was blessed with a boy earlier today.

Kunal Kapoor And Naina Bachchan Blessed With A Baby Boy
Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan - vervemagazine.in

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:06 pm

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan today announced that they had been blessed with a baby boy. The actor shared the news through his social media and fans have been overjoyed. Kapoor last seen in the show 'The Empire' (2021), had received a lot of acclaim from the critics for his role as Emperor Babur.

Announcing the baby, he wrote on the post, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings (sic)."

Kapoor and his wife decided to keep the pregnancy a secret. They didn't post any photos or videos on their social media accounts. His friends and followers showered the pair with affection shortly after he announced the happy news.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, a close friend of his, made a remark under the post saying "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!!!!!! From hrithik machu (sic)."

Tara Sharma too replied, "A huge congrats @nainabachchan @kunalkkapoor loads of good wishes and love and welcome to the wonderful, hectic, incredible and sometimes nuts-driving 😀 world of parenting ❤️ (sic)."

Actor Angad Bedi also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic)."

Related stories

Kunal Kapoor On Being Able To Relate To His Character in ‘The Empire’: As An Actor I Could Relate To Babur’s Self Doubt

Kunal Kapoor Birthday Special: Here's Taking A Look At How 2021 Has Been A Fantastic Year For The Actor

Actor Akshay Oberoi commented on the post, "Yessssss!!!!!! Congrats!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ (sic)."

In the comments section, fans congratulated the pair with heart emoticons and many blessings.

Kapoor will be making his directing debut with a short film in the near future. He's also working on a biopic of Shiva Keshavan, an Indian winter Olympian.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies OTT Platforms TV Reality Shows Celebrity Baby
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande: I Will Never Compromise My Love For Somebody Else

Ankita Lokhande: I Will Never Compromise My Love For Somebody Else

Jimin Of BTS Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery

From Hrithik Roshan To Ali Fazal; Six Bollywood Stars To Watch Out For In Hollywood

Has The Representation Of The Caste System Changed In Bollywood Over The Years?

Tejasswi Prakash Crowned 'Bigg Boss 15' Winner; A look At Previous Winners Of The Show

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History