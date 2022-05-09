Monday, May 09, 2022
Krushna Abhishek Finally Admits That He Misses Govinda

After the fallout between comedian Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda last year there have been tensions between the families. The comedian recently admitted that he misses his uncle.

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:44 pm

Comedian Krushna Abhishek got emotional as he talked about his strained relationship with uncle Govinda. He recently appeared on ‘The Maniesh Paul’ Podcast wherein he admitted that he misses Govinda a lot. Abhishek further got teary as he said his uncle also misses him. When asked about the rift between them, he said that whenever he talks in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste.

The comedian continued, “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out in the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that.”

Last year the comedian’s fallout with his uncle made headlines after Abhishek opted out of the episode featuring Govinda and his family. Talking about this with SpotboyE, the comedian had said that he apologised to the family many times but they refused to accept it. He said, “I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads.”

The wives of Govinda and Abhishek, Sunita Ahuja and Kashmira Shah, also make it to the headlines quite often for passing negative comments about each other. 

