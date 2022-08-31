Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Kriti Sanon Reveals The Reason Why Her Mother Didn’t Allow Her To Do Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’: I Come From A Middle-Class Family

In one of the episodes of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, Karan Johar revealed that Kriti Sanon was first offered the role in ‘Lust Stories’, however, she denied it.

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 5:14 pm

The eighth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ witnessed ‘Kabir Singh’ co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani grace the couch. During the episode, host Karan Johar revealed that ‘Lust Stories’, which was a game-changer for Kiara in the Bollywood film industry, was first offered to Kriti Sanon.

Karan revealed that he had a hard time casting the leading lady in the short film of the anthology as the lead female character Meghna had an orgasm in front of the whole family. I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role and she said that her mom didn't allow her,” adding, "I thought everybody's mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. Later, he ended up finding Kiara at a party and cast her for her role.

Now the next episode of the chat show will witness Kriti along with her ‘Heropanti’ co-star Tiger Shroff. During the chat, Kriti mentioned how she said no to a few roles because her mother Geeta Sanon, a professor at Delhi university, didn’t approve of them. She also stated that her mother didn't allow her to be a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’ as she objected to the sensual nature of the role. 

“My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said ``better not to do it,” Kriti revealed. 

She added, “I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother.”

Kriti Sanon made her debut with ‘Heropanti’ in 2014. She has recently bagged the Filmfare award for Best Actor for her performance in the 2021 film ‘Mimi’. The actress will next be seen in ‘Ganapath’, her first out-and-out action film. 

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ featuring her with Tiger Shroff will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at midnight.

