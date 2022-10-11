Kriti Sanon Asks Fans To Be Kind This World Mental Health Day, Says ‘Stop Being Over-Kritical’

Kriti Sanon has certainly cemented her place amongst the top as one of Bollywood's leading ladies. While she is constantly impressing fans on the work front, they are always looking forward to her social media posts. Kriti keeps her fans regularly updated not just with her glam looks, home reels and work updates but also with her motivational posts and poetry.

On World Mental Health Day, the actress took to her social media to share her thoughts on mental health and what it means to be kind to yourself.

In the video, the actress can be heard saying, “You know what, the person you talk to the most, listen to the most and whose words affect you the most is you. So be kind, be gentle to yourself in your head”. In the caption, she wrote, “The person you spend the maximum time with- Is YOU! Be kind, Stop being over-Kritical. Be Nicer to Yourself, than you are to others.”

The ‘Mimi’ actress is always one to speak her thoughts through her social media.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for several releases including ‘Adipurush’ with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan, and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan.