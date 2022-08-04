Kishore Kumar's legendary voice still melts your heart and takes you to that tranquil phase where the only emotion that is real is love . Born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, he gave voice to several generations of leading men including Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and more. Also, the music maestro was enriched with the mastery of crooning romantic, peppy and soft tracks that has left a lasting impact on the Hindi film industry and Indian audiences.

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of the evergreen Indian artist today, we share a list of his evergreen romantic songs that love birds still play when heartbroken or are deeply in love.

Roop Tera Mastana: This classic peppy track from the 1969 romantic drama film, Aradhana is one of the favorites of romantically inclined souls. Starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna, the song features the much-loved actors’ unparalleled chemistry that left the audiences swooning. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the super hit number was composed by music maestro R D Burman.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani: ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ is a lively love ballad where Kumar lends his voice to Rajesh Khanna, in the 1969 Indian Hindi romantic drama Aradhna. This song still fits perfectly for those who are on the lookout for true love.

Dil Kya Kare: This song is one of the biggest hit romantic songs sung by Kishore Kumar featuring Lakshmi, Vikram, and Sridevi. The song is from the 1975 romantic film, Julie and emerged as one of the top-three best-selling soundtrack albums of 1975.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: The craze for this song is such that it has been recreated twice- first by Abhijit Vaghani for the 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho, and the other one for the 2019 movie of the same name featuring Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol.

Chingari Koi Bhadke: ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’ from the 1972 Indian Hindi romantic drama film Amar Prem is a testament to Kishore Da’s tenor and range in both sound and tone.