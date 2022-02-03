Kirti Kulhari ‘Doesn’t Give A Sh*t’ About Relating To Her Onscreen Characters

Unlike a lot of her peers, actress Kirti Kulhari doesn’t want to relate to her onscreen characters, in order to make them seem more relatable to the audiences. Infact she “doesn’t give a shit about” it at all. The 36-year-old actress who has been part of popular Hindi-language films and web series including ‘Pink’, ‘Criminal Justice: Season 2’ and many others.

“I simply don’t want to do that, because it limits me. As a person, I have had a certain upbringing, and there’s a certain way I think about things. So, I can't even expand myself to a character, even if I want to, because that it is impossible to do,” she says.

“For me every character is relatable. I know the fact that there is so much variety in this world. We are unique and relatable. No character is fictional. They can all exist. Relatability is not the criteria for me anymore,” adds Kulhari, who was most recently seen in the web series ‘Human’, currently streaming on Disney+Hostar.

That’s an extension of Kulhari in itself, since she believes that a way to be a more open society is to develop more empathy towards one another.

"Empathy is what I want to create for the character from the audiences, to make them human. I want to delve into emotions, of what has their life been like and basically what makes them that person for who they are. Most of us are not black or white. And that’s what I want to bring the stories. That this person is us, or is somebody we know,” she says.

"The idea is to create through my characters a less judgemental and a more open society, and when we look at someone, maybe we should less judgemental about that. I create more space inside me to accept lot of things to accept the way they are,” she signs off.