Kim Kardashian Is 'Open To Dating Again'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is said to be open to dating again, following her split from comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Instagram/@kimkardashian

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 6:28 pm

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 6:28 pm

The 41-year-old star recently split from comedian Pete Davidson after nine months together, and Kim is already keen to get back on the dating scene, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source said: "Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it's so fun."

Kim has been leaning on her family since her split from Davidson.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim is doing surprisingly well since her break-up with Pete.

"She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She's fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the break-up."

Davidson is heartbroken about their split but he's also eager to maintain a good relationship with Kim and her kids.

The source said: "Pete is bummed, but he is trying to stay focused and positive. He has the utmost respect for Kim, her kids and the family, he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with all of them."

On the other hand, Kanye is said to be "over the moon" about their break-up.

The insider said: "Since day one, he was hoping that they would not work out."

Kim and Pete dated for nine months and their recent split is said to have been a "mutual decision".

An insider also insisted that a reconciliation is an unlikely prospect.

The source said: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden.

"And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."

