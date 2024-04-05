'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before

After looking at this one-minute clip alone that one can easily say that the film’s title is justified. The teaser has kept the plot shrouded in mystery while also displaying the kind of violent content that’s going to be depicted. ‘Kill’ is targeted at a specific audience that loves such kinds of films; it’s not for the faint-hearted. In fact, a lot of netizens are hoping that this film would serve as a ‘game-changer’ in the genre of action films in the industry. As per Variety, ‘Kill’ is a part of the extreme action genre, which isn’t often seen in Indian cinema. So, to see something fresh would be a fruitful experience for most.