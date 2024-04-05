'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before

There’s been a considerable buzz around ‘Kill’ ever since its announcement. With the positive responses it received last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, anticipation has only soared higher than before. After a long wait, producer Karan Johar finally unveiled the forthcoming film’s teaser.
Taking to all social media platforms on the night of April 4, Dharma Productions shared the 1 minute 20 second long clip, which stars Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles.
The teaser begins with a disclaimer of extreme violent and graphic content and then switches to the most innocent portrayal of a couple, played by Lakshya and Tanya, who seem to be so in love. However, on a train ride, their smiles turn upside down as amidst the mundane chatter and a glimpse of Raghav, they are attacked by a group of menacing thugs armed with sharp weapons. Lakshya unleashes a torrent of violence and bloodbath as he confronts the goons head-on. He doesn’t stop after attacking one; he goes on a rampage to murder them all and with each kill, the method becomes deadlier and gorier than before.
Take a look at it right here:
After looking at this one-minute clip alone that one can easily say that the film’s title is justified. The teaser has kept the plot shrouded in mystery while also displaying the kind of violent content that’s going to be depicted. ‘Kill’ is targeted at a specific audience that loves such kinds of films; it’s not for the faint-hearted. In fact, a lot of netizens are hoping that this film would serve as a ‘game-changer’ in the genre of action films in the industry. As per Variety, ‘Kill’ is a part of the extreme action genre, which isn’t often seen in Indian cinema. So, to see something fresh would be a fruitful experience for most.
Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, ‘Kill’ was initially premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and it received high praises for its direction and cinematography. The film’s synopsis on TIFF’s official website reads, “In Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s relentless martial arts thriller, a passenger train bound for New Delhi becomes a bloody battleground of brutal close-quarters combat as a pair of commandos square off against a 40-strong army of invading bandits.”
Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, ‘Kill’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, and it promises to truly be a gut-wrenching watch.