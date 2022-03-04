Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Kiccha Sudeepa Unveils Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Fierce First Look From ‘HANU-MAN’

Varalxmi Sarathkumar is seen dressed in traditional South Indian wedding attire in the first look poster.

Kiccha Sudeepa and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 1:57 pm

Earlier on Friday, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa unveiled the first look poster for the Telugu film 'HANU-MAN,' starring actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Varalxmi is seen dressed in traditional South Indian wedding attire in the first look poster. The actress is shown fighting in her wedding gown in what looks to be a high-octane action scenario.

‘Anjamma’ (her role in HANU-MAN) has a stern expression on her face and seems like she is ready to charge on her opponents, with a bunch of coconuts in her hands.

'HANU-MAN,' directed by Prasanth Varma, stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. The anticipated film is presently in its last stages of production, with post-production work taking place at the same time.' HANU-MAN's visual effects are said to be extraordinary, and the picture, like every other superhero film, will have incredible stunt sequences, according to the producers.

The female lead is played by actress Amritha Aiyer, and the film is being produced on a massive scale by the production firm Primeshow Entertainment.

Smt Chaitanya is presenting the film, which is produced by K Niranjan Reddy. The executive producer is Asrin Reddy, the line producer is Venkat Kumar Jetty, and the associate producer is Kushal Reddy.

Dasaradhi Shivendra is in charge of cinematography, while the film's music is composed by four young composers: Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish, and Krishna Saurabh.

