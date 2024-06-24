Khushi Kapoor Doesn’t Regard Herself To Be The ‘Rage’, Is Thankful For All Kinds Of Criticism

The younger sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor is more than happy to be in the Hindi film industry. "It's nice to finally be out there in the industry, and I'm happy to be starting to find my way," she said. However, 'The Archies' is not Khushi’s first time in front of the camera. She made her student acting debut in 2016 with the YouTube short film 'Bhasm Ho: Pyaar Ka Takraar'. Then in 2020, she starred in a student short film 'Speak Up'. Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Khushi will be seen in 'Naadaniyaan' with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will be making his debut in Hindi cinema. Then she has a movie with Junaid Khan, whose latest release is 'Maharaj'.