Khushi Kapoor Doesn’t Regard Herself To Be The ‘Rage’, Is Thankful For All Kinds Of Criticism

It was just last year, in 2023 when Khushi Kapoor stepped into the world of Hindi cinema and instantly became a sensation on social media.

Khushi Kapoor
However, the actress doesn't see herself as a "rage" and is thankful for the "criticism" coming her way. Asked how it feels to become a rage with just one project, Khushi told IANS: "I wouldn't call myself a rage, but I'm really blessed and grateful for the love I'm getting." Khushi played Betty Cooper in 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Vedang Raina, among others. The actress, who is the daughter of the late veteran star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, also expressed gratitude for the criticism as well. "And I'm thankful for the criticism too. I'm really just taking the time to learn, grow, and focus on myself and my work."

The younger sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor is more than happy to be in the Hindi film industry. "It's nice to finally be out there in the industry, and I'm happy to be starting to find my way," she said. However, 'The Archies' is not Khushi’s first time in front of the camera. She made her student acting debut in 2016 with the YouTube short film 'Bhasm Ho: Pyaar Ka Takraar'. Then in 2020, she starred in a student short film 'Speak Up'. Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Khushi will be seen in 'Naadaniyaan' with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will be making his debut in Hindi cinema. Then she has a movie with Junaid Khan, whose latest release is 'Maharaj'.

