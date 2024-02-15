Khushalii Kumar, Shantanu Maheshwari To Star In Psychological Thriller 'Crossfire'

The film follows the life of Ipsita Dhar (played by Khushalii) as her life crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh ((played by Shantanu), who has recently been released from prison. Their meeting soon develops a bond, with Ipsita becoming instrumental in Bhanu's journey of redemption, navigating love, betrayal, and the search for inner peace. Their relationship explores the complexities of human emotions and the consequences of one's decisions.

Talking about the project, Shantanu said: "From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of ‘Crossfire’."