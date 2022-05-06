Friday, May 06, 2022
AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Gets Married

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets married and fans shower their love for the newlyweds on social media.

AR Rahman & his daughter Khatija Rahman

Updated: 06 May 2022 12:01 pm

Oscar-winning music composrt AR Rahman's daughter Khatija got married audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. On Instagram, AR Rahman posted a family photo from the nikaah ceremony with the caption, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love”, according to a report by The Indian Express.

In the picture, the newlyweds are seen as well as AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu, and their two other children, Raheema and Ameen. A portrait of AR Rahman's mother, Kareema Rahman, is also shown to the side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khatija Rahman also shared a photo of herself with her husband, Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohamed. She wrote, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man  @riyasdeenriyan."

In the comments section, several celebrities and Rahman's contemporaries wished the couple well. Shreya Ghoshal commented "Hearty congrats “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple.” Harshdeep Kaur and Neeti Mohan aalso expressed their best wishes to Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen.

In December 2021, Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer and ambitious entrepreneur Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The event was held in secret, with just close friends and family members present. 

Khatija Rahman has performed a few Tamil songs, notably Enthiran's "Pudhiya Manidha" (Robot).

Meanwhile, Rahman recently created music for the Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria film 'Heropanti 2.' The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, was released on April 29.

