Kevin Jonas Reveals He Has Cancer, Urges People To Make Sure They Get Moles Checked

“Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guys that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it,” he added. According to Mayo Clinic, “Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer" that "begins in the basal cells — a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die.” The medical organisation added that it “often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms.” “So here we go,” the ‘Camp Rock’ alum said before the video switched to a clip of him after the basal cell carcinoma was removed.