Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Wishes Husband Vicky Kaushal On His 36th Birthday, Drops His Candid Photos From The Celebration

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Katrina Kaif's Wish For Husband Vicky Kaushal On His Birthday
info_icon

It would not be wrong to say that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved Bollywood couples, and they often show support for each other, both on and off camera. On Thursday, Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday, and on the special day, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband in the most heartwarming way.

In the post that Katrina shared, Vicky was seen smiling from ear to ear as he looked handsome in a white t-shirt and blue pants. In one of the photos, he is seen sipping on his cup of chai. In another photo, Katrina offered a glimpse of Vicky’s dinner date with her on his birthday, and he was seen flaunting his million dollar smile as he blew his birthday candle. In the caption, Katrina dropped a white heart and birthday cake emoji. In the romantic post, she added the song “Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baare Re” as she expressed her love for Vicky. 

As soon as Katrina dropped the pictures, the couple’s fans and friends commented to show love on the birthday boy. Among others, Zoya Akhtar and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wished the actor. 

For those caught unaware, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. 

During his appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, Vicky has shared details about their wedding ceremony and revealed how he proposed to Katrina just a day before the wedding ceremony. “It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come,” the actor said at the time. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in ‘Bad Newz’, a film by director Anand Tiwari. The film also stars Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neha Dhupia in key roles. He will also be seen in ‘Chhaava’, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutt, Neil Bhoopalam. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. 

