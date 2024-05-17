Katrina Kaif Wishes Husband Vicky Kaushal On His 36th Birthday, Drops His Candid Photos From The Celebration

During his appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, Vicky has shared details about their wedding ceremony and revealed how he proposed to Katrina just a day before the wedding ceremony. “It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come,” the actor said at the time.