Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Resume Sriram Raghavan's ‘Merry Christmas’ Shoot

Actress Katrina Kaif and the actor Vijay Sethupathi kick-start the second schedule of 'Merry Christmas' in Mumbai.

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 2:28 pm

Actor Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to collaborate for the first time in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas.’ After a week-long schedule last year, the actors have now kick-started the second schedule of the movie in Mumbai.

According to a report in Etimes, Kaif and Sethupathi will be having a 45-day stint at a studio in Mumbai. For the current stint, the makers have built the set of a house. Over the past few days, both have reportedly been shooting their portions in the bathroom — it sees them having a dramatic argument. While they took a day’s break on account of Holi, the team will resume work today.

The source added that the thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve. Both the actors play characters with grey shades.

As reported in ETimes, producer Ramesh Taurani added that they will wind up the second schedule in April, after which the final leg will be filmed in May and June. The entire movie will be shot in Mumbai, on sets as well as at live locations.

The producer praised Sethupathi and stated that he is a superstar, but off-camera, he is down-to-earth. Talking about the actress, Taurani added that he has worked with her in ‘Race’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ but he also revealed that the audience will see a different side to her this time around.

This is Kaif’s first project after tying the knot with the actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9.

