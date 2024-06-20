Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Third-Hand Car: 'The Driving Seat Door Would Not Open'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who appeared on the stage of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (TGIKS), narrated an anecdote about his third-hand car, which he took to red carpet events and other functions.

Kartik and his mother, Mala Tiwari, appeared on the finale episode of season one of the comedy chat show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. During the conversation, Kapil humorously questioned the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor about his third-hand car, asking, “What is the story behind the car?” Clarifying Kapil’s doubt, Kartik responded: “Actually, the person I bought the car from had bought it second-hand.”

Further narrating one of the stories about his third-hand car, Kartik shared: “There are these red carpets and other similar events... so in those days, I used to travel by rickshaw. Somehow, I managed to buy this car, which bothered me even more because the driver's seat door would not open. “When I attended such events, there were valets who I had to stop from opening this door as I had to get out from the other side. I would jump to the other side in my coat and come out. I used to tell them, ‘Don’t open that door or it will break,’” said the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor.

“During rains, there used to be seepage in the car. I had to dodge the raindrops and drive in that manner. So, it was a unique problem,” added Kartik. The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik recently played the character of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the biographical sports drama ‘Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan.

