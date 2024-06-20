Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Third-Hand Car: 'The Driving Seat Door Would Not Open'

Further narrating one of the stories about his third-hand car, Kartik shared: “There are these red carpets and other similar events... so in those days, I used to travel by rickshaw. Somehow, I managed to buy this car, which bothered me even more because the driver's seat door would not open. “When I attended such events, there were valets who I had to stop from opening this door as I had to get out from the other side. I would jump to the other side in my coat and come out. I used to tell them, ‘Don’t open that door or it will break,’” said the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor.