Trailer Of Karthik Subbaraj's 'Mahaan' Impresses Fans

On February 3, the trailer for actors Vikram and Dhruv Vikram's much-anticipated film ‘Mahaan’ was released. The film is titled 'Mahaan' in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, and 'Maha Purusha' in Kannada. The film is directed by Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

The trailer begins with Vikram teaching economics in a classroom while his students mock him. Actress Simran is introduced to the audience as his wife. Vikram is known as Gandhi Mahaan because his father was an anti-alcohol activist who encouraged him to follow in his footsteps. However, in the following sequences, we see how he transforms into a liquor baron who controls all of the city's liquor stores.

It tells the story of a simple man who experiences a personal crisis after his family abandons him when he deviates from his strait-laced and principled life. He moves on without them to pursue his dreams, but even as he reaches the pinnacle of success, he misses his son's presence and wishes he could bring him back into his life. What follows is an action-packed story about unexpected events in his life that take him through highs and lows, altering the course of his life.

Dhruv and his father, actor Chiyaan Vikram, work together for the first time in Subbaraj's directorial. Actress Vani Bhojan has also been cast in a key role. Actor Bobby Simha, who has collaborated with director Subbaraj on six films, won the National Award for his performance as Sethu in the 2014 film 'Jigarthanda.'

According to The News Minute, Vikram spoke about his character in a press statement on February 2, “ ‘Mahaan’ will have the audiences hooked throughout with its perfect blend of action and drama, balanced by intense emotions. My character in the movie has multiple shades and it was very interesting to transition from one emotion to another as the story progressed.”

“It is, of course, also an extra special film for me – one, as I reach a milestone in my cinematic journey with this being my 60th film, and secondly as my son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it. He has worked very hard for this role, and I am very proud of him. Also working with a director as talented as Kartik Subbaraj, who has this exact vision for what he wants as an end result, is always a pleasure,” Vikram added.

In a similar vein, his son, Dhruv, stated, “ ‘Mahaan’ is very special to me as this is the first time I am getting to share screen space with my father and that too in a role portraying his son. He is a very talented man with an excellent understanding of the craft and I have so much to learn from him. Working under Karthik Subbaraj Sir’s direction was a superb experience and he guided me through the film, helping me understand the nuances and intensity of my character in depth.”

Simran, who also plays the lead role, stated, “Nachi, my character in the movie, is a humble and simple-hearted woman leading a simple life with her small and loving family, and how her world crashes when her husband strays from the path of an ideological life.”

Fans highly appreciated the trailer and took to social media to express their views.

Walter White of India...the best Indian actor who is India's only perfect reply to Hollywood is naama #ChiyaanVikram... — SujoitaMoon117 (@MukherjiSujoita) February 3, 2022

Waiting 😃 — Lokesh Simhadadi (@lokeshsimhadadi) February 3, 2022

'Mahaan' will be stream on OTT platform on February 10.