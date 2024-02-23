Karthik Jayaram: Cricket Is My First Love, Will Never Break Up

Actor Karthik Jayaram, who is known for playing the role of Raavana in TV mythological show 'Siya Ke Ram' reveals his love for playing cricket.

He said: "Cricket is my first love and will never break up. I have been playing cricket professionally for the last 26 years now. I'm the Vice Captain of the team Karnataka Bulldozers 2024 in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). I'm happy with the responsibility and that is currently keeping me busy practicing the game."