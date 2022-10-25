Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Diwali Pics, Jeh's Tantrums Takes The Cake

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had an eventful Diwali this year with her family and her social media pictures cement the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 2:31 pm

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', had an eventful Diwali this year with her family and her social media pictures cement the same. 

Kareena took to her Instagram to share festive pictures of her family. Her two sons - Taimur and Jeh can be seen in the pictures along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, while everyone looks decked up in Indian ethnicwear, the couple's second son Jeh can be seen throwing tantrums as he lies on the floor.

The actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous red outfit while the boys of her life were dressed in matching black kurta and white pyjama outfits.

The last picture featuring Jeh's tantrum drew the most attention from the fans and the film fraternity. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Wishing u love light n luck ...getting #jehjaan to pose!! Happy Diwali." 

Kareena's cousin Zahan Kapoor added, "The last image is just tooooo good."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Diwali Diwali Celebrations Jeh Diwali Festivites Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film