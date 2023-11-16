Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Feels Saif Ali Khan Found A Footing As A Father After Taimur Was Born

Kareena Kapoor Feels Saif Ali Khan Found A Footing As A Father After Taimur Was Born

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about the bond between her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan on the chat show 'Koffee with Karan' Season 8.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 3:18 pm

In the chat show, filmmaker Karan Johar said Saif has two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, and the actor "actually grew up" with them.

Karan asked: "Saif actually grew up with his own kids, he had Sara and Ibhrahim very young himself. Do you feel he found his footing as a father when he had Taimur?"

To which, Kareena replied, "Obviously he has a lot of time now. When he had become a father back then, he was also working, he was in his twenties. You know you are trying to build your career, start life."

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. 

