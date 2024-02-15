Karan Wahi Talks Of 'On-Screen Dynamics' As He Reunites With Jennifer Winget After 14 Yrs

Actor Karan Wahi has reflected upon his reunion with Jennifer Winget in the show ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ after more than a decade, calling it a reinvention of their on-screen dynamics.

The duo have starred together in the 2007 medical drama ‘Dill Mill Gayye’. Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan portrayed Dr Siddhant Modi.