Karan Singh Grover Turns Muse For His Daughter Devi: 'I Feel Wow'

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Raaz' actress shared a video, which showed Karan wearing a green tee shirt, and patiently sitting, while his little munchkin is playing with the makeup tools.

Devi is seen wearing a cute white frock, with two small ponytails, and playing with the makeup brush on Karan's face.

Bipasha can be heard saying, "wow papa is looking so pretty. Papa you like it?"

Karan said, "it is wow. I feel wow."