Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash To Replace Karan Johar As 'Bigg Boss OTT' Hosts, Report

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' and fell in love. The couple is now reported to replace filmmaker Karan Johar as the host of the second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 8:56 pm

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the popular couples in the television industry. The couple met on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' and fell in love. They are now touted to replace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the hosts of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. 

According to a report by TellyChakkar, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash may replace Karan Johar as hosts of 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2. However, no formal confirmation has been received. The show began as a  digital spin-off of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' last year, with many celebrities taking part. 

The first season’s winner was Divya Agarwal. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, and others were among those that appeared on the show.

Johar is currently busy with the shooting of his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and hence the talks of having the couple to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ have begun. 

The couple is often spotted together for dinner dates or traveling in and out of Mumbai. The two are given the popular name of 'TejRan' by fans and enjoy a huge following on social media. 

