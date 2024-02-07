Filmmaker Karan Johar has been vocal about his love for his children, Yash and Roohi. As they turn 7 today, he took to his social media to shower more love on the twins, who he welcomed through surrogacy in 2017.
In honour of their special occasion, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ director, earlier this week, had hosted a glamorous pre-birthday Wonka-themed bash for Yash and Roohi, which was graced by the presence of Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and their son AbRam, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi with their kids, and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur, among many others.
Now, sharing several adorable photos of himself, the kids and his mother, Hiroo Johar, from that day, he extended his wishes. In the small yet loving post, Karan is seen posing with the kids in matching outfits. Whereas in another, Hiroo Johar is posing with the kids, as well as with Karan, along with a picture-perfect family photograph.
The 51-year-old actor director captioned it, “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change... grow up but never change!”
He also credited his mother for being the pillar of the family. Karan added, “And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family... and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom.”
Fans and fellow celebrity friends were quick to take to the comment section to shower love and blessings upon the family. Sussanne Khan commented, “Happiest birthday love and blessings for Roohi and Yash.. big big love to them Hiroo aunty and you.” Sonali Bendre also extended best wishes to the entire family by writing, “Happy birthday to Roohi and Yash love to you and Hiroo aunty.” Vikrant Massey said, “Happiest birthday Yash & Roohi!!! And many many congratulations to you too. They’re growing so beautifully.”
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish the two on their special day by posting an old photo and writing, “Yash & Roohi God bless you love you.”
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Soni Razdan, Amrita Arora, Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari, among more, also wished the birthday twins.