Kanwar Dhillon Becomes Mumbai Cabbie To Get Details Right For His Role

Talking about the taxi driving experience, Kanwar shared:"My character Sachin is a taxi driver. I enjoyed driving around on the streets of Mumbai and on the day of the promo shoot, since I enjoy driving anyway. It was great and I am enjoying driving a taxi around Mumbai."

"I hope the audience will shower love on Sachin as he is coming in this new avatar," he added.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, 'Udne Ki Aasha' will depict a wife’s emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, it will soon air on Star Plus from March 12