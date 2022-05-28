Saturday, May 28, 2022
Kanika Kapoor Wedding: Check Out The Reception Photos

Singer Kanika Kapoor married businessman Gautam Hathiramani last week and she has shared some gorgeous pictures from their reception.

Updated: 28 May 2022 3:33 pm

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor got hitched to businessman Gautam Hathiramani on May 20. She took to her Instagram recently to share some stunning pictures of her wedding reception. 

Kapoor was seen in a beautiful red lehenga from Rose Room and Hathiramani rocked a black outfit. Kapoor shared some fun filled pictures and also added ‘Mrs Hathiramani’ to her bio on the social media. Check out the pictures below:

Last week Kapoor also shared pictures from her wedding day.

Kapoor embarked on her music journey with track ‘Jugni Ji’ and is best known for the song ‘Baby Doll’ featuring actor Sunny Leone. After that she sung many songs including ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Tukur Tukur’ and ‘Genda Phool’. 

Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok with whom she has three kids namely Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. The couple divorced in 2012. 

