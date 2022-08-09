Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Kanika Dhillon: I Like To Highlight Subjects That Are Unconventional Or Divert From The Usual Course Of Nature

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, whose ‘Rakshabandhan’ releases this week, expresses that she chooses to write scripts on something she believes in or can relate to.

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:57 pm

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is one of the very few female writers in the Hindi film industry who has attained such levels of stardom. She has never shied away from talking about socially relevant topics and has always written stories for screen keeping such socially important themes in the background.

She recently spoke up on her urge to deliver stories only when she believes them to have a greater impact and something which she has utter faith in. “Writing comes very naturally to me. The reason behind it is my ability to connect to my stories on a more personal level. I like to highlight subjects that are a bit unconventional or those that divert from the usual course of nature because I believe in writing scripts on what I believe in or can relate to and that is something that has helped me deliver engaging storylines.”

Talking about her upcoming film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, she says, “Rakshabandhan is a beautiful Indian festival which we all celebrate, also personally it's my favourite festival. A pure bond of love shared by the siblings is unbeatable but also, but I feel this bond is quite underrated. ‘Rakshabandhan’ is also the first big screen movie to show the bond of siblings.”

The writer has been in the news always for writing stories on woman-led characters as she believes herself to be a strong working woman, and she believes that through her stories, she aims to reveal the empowered versions of women in society instead of picturising a more objectified version of them.

