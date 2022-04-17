Kangana Ranaut Compares Yash With Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Kangana Ranaut praised actor Yash, whose film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is ringing cash registers at the box office currently. She compared Yash with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. On Sunday (April 17) Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to write that in the movie Yash appears as ‘the angry young man’ that the Indian films missed from a few years.

Ranaut shared the poster of ‘KGF2’ where Yash plays the lead role of Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky. He is a mafia who overtake a gold-smuggling empire. Ranaut wrote on the post, "@thenameisyash is the angry young man India was missing since man decades...He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies... Wonderful (clapping emojis).”

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

She proceeded to post a collage featuring several south actors including Yash, Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Allu Arjun and wrote, "South super stars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture... Apart from their talent and hard work their authenticity is what striking the cord with audience... (clapping hands emojis).”

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Story Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Earlier during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yash answered a fan’s question regarding the remake of Bachchan’s movie. Yash replied, "Remake pasand nahi hai personally and with Mr Bachchan, it's better to not touch that. They are classics. Jo unka kaam hai (whatever his work is, I don't think I would do anything).”

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ released on April 14 and stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Malavika Avinash and Prakash Raj. Meanwhile, Ranaut will be next seen in ‘Dhaakad’ directed by Rajneesh Ghai. It will release on May 20.