Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kamya Punjabi Goes A Step Ahead In Bringing Personal Touch To Her Characters

Television actress Kamya Panjabi said that she is very fond of giving a personal touch to her characters and that is the reason she chose to shop for ornaments she wears for the show 'Sanjog'.

Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi Instagram/ @punjabikamya

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:08 pm

Television actress Kamya Panjabi said that she is very fond of giving a personal touch to her characters and that is the reason she chose to shop for ornaments she wears for the show 'Sanjog'.

Kamya said: "I have always been fond of giving a personal touch to my characters and as soon as I learnt about my new onscreen avatar of Gauri, I got very excited."

"This was because I had never played such a character and I knew I would get to experiment with my look even more this time around. In fact, after signing up for the show, I even started buying oxidised rings, nose pins, Jutis, amongst other things that would suit the character of Gauri. Since I have always been fond of oxidised ornaments, I prefer wearing my own jewellery along with the jewellery provided by the show's stylist in order to bring out Gauri's authentic side."

"I love experimenting with my outfits as well as jewellery and I feel having my own set of accessories doesn't restrict my choices."

'Sanjog' airs on Zee TV

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kamya Punjabi Television Actress TV Actor Sanjog Zee TV Television Show Total Dedication India
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  