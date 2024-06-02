Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor

It will be interesting to see the two actors sharing screen space for the first time and showcasing their talent. Currently, Junaid is wholly focused on his film with Khushi. The film is directed by Advait Chandan, known for 'Secret Superstar' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. In addition to these two films, Junaid also has another project with Sai Pallavi, which was shot in Japan. Stills from this project went viral a few months ago, sparking the interest of film lovers.