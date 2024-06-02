Art & Entertainment

Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor

Actor Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is spending his birthday on Sunday working on his next untitled project, where he shares the screen with actress Khushi Kapoor.

Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan Photo: Instagram
Actor Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is spending his birthday on Sunday working on his next untitled project, where he shares the screen with actress Khushi Kapoor.

The actor has been quite busy, as he has wrapped up his projects one after the other. His debut film, 'Maharaj', co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to release on June 14 on Netflix. A source close to the actor shared that Junaid will be shooting the entire day for his untitled project with Khushi.

It will be interesting to see the two actors sharing screen space for the first time and showcasing their talent. Currently, Junaid is wholly focused on his film with Khushi. The film is directed by Advait Chandan, known for 'Secret Superstar' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. In addition to these two films, Junaid also has another project with Sai Pallavi, which was shot in Japan. Stills from this project went viral a few months ago, sparking the interest of film lovers.

