Julianna Margulies To Return For 'The Morning Show' S3

Three-time Emmy winner Julianna Margulies is set to return for the upcoming third season of "The Morning Show".

Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 4:42 pm

According to entertainment website Variety, the actor will reprise her role of UBA anchor Laura Peterson, who is also a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston).

Margulies, best known for shows such as "The Good Wife" and "ER", joins season three of the Apple TV+ series which recently cast "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm.

She will return in a major recurring role, similar to season two.

Charlotte Stoudt will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the third season of "The Morning Show" under her overall deal with Apple. She takes over from Kerry Ehrin, who ran the first two seasons. 

Mimi Leder serves as director and executive producer on the acclaimed series. 

Also attached as executive producers on the show are Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine.

