Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck's Album To Be Out In July

Just after actor Johnny Depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, musician Jeff Beck confirmed his rumoured album with Depp and said it will be out in July.

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 11:54 am

The wait to see actor Johnny Depp back on screen might not be long. Recently, while speaking to The Guardian, guitarist Jeff Beck confirmed that his rumoured album with Depp will be out soon. Depp has been very busy with the defamation trail against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which he won and in the process also gained public favour. 

In his chat with the outlet, Beck said his and Depp’s friendship goes way back, "I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since.” The duo has been performing in England where they were seen on the stage jamming to ‘Little Wing’ by Jimi Hendrix and ‘What’s Going On’ by Marvin Gaye. Depp also skipped the verdict of the trial as he chose to fly to UK and perform with Beck. 

Meanwhile, talking about the album Beck said, "We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.” The announcement came just after the iconic win of Depp in the trial. The musician just said, ‘what a result’, while commenting on the win. 

As for Depp, he published an official statement that thanked the jury, attorneys, friends and fans for the support and said that the jury ‘gave him his life back’. He said he had suffered a lot in the past 6 years due to Heard's allegations.

