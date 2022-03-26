Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
John Abraham Calls Akshay Kumar The ‘Modernised Patriot’

Actor John Abraham is all set to release his new film 'Attack' on April 1. Abraham and actor Akshay Kumar have been very good friends since the start of their careers.

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham Credit: Instagram

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 2:04 pm

Actor John Abraham has been part of films with patriotic storylines such as ‘Satyameva Jayate’, ‘Batla House’, ‘RAW’ and ‘Parmanu’. With his film ‘Attack’ all set to release, he was asked as to how he reacts to being called the ‘modernised patriot’. It was his response which was rather interesting!

The actor said, “I thought that was Akshay,” according to a report in The Indian Express. Talking about what patriotic heroism meant to him, Abraham said, “For me, India’s heroism doesn’t come from waving the national flag, that’s being jingoistic. For me, what is cool about India is how in the Russia and Ukraine war, India has abstained (from voting against Russia at the UN). Why has India abstained? It is because India is smart enough to understand that their oldest ally has always been Russia. India has recognised that. For me that is heroism; India has not bowed to the pressure to vote against Russia. I am not saying I stand for war, I don’t. All I am saying is, my idea of heroism is that.”

It’s all about how India is positioned globally, said Abraham. Adding, “Modern heroism is showing the way India is positioned in the world’s ecosystem, but in a way that a modern person will understand why India is the greatest country.”

‘Attack’, an action-thriller has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated to hit screens on April 1. Abraham will be seen as a soldier in the film, who has extraordinary abilities. It is set in a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The film has been backed by Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions. 
 

