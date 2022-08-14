Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

JK Rowling Recieves Death Threats Over Tweet For Salman Rushdie

British author J.K. Rowling, who is known for the 'Harry Potter' series, recently received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of the attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie, reports Deadline.

JK Rowling
JK Rowling Instagram: @jkrowling_official

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 11:22 pm

British author J.K. Rowling, who is known for the 'Harry Potter' series, recently received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of the attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie, reports Deadline.

Rowling, who was previously targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender - had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie's life, when one responder threatened her.


Rowling earlier wrote on Friday night: "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as a student, social activist, political activist and research activist' responded: "Don't worry you are next."

According to Deadline, Rowling publicly asked Twitter to intervene, asking @TwitterSupport, "Any chance of some support?" but Aziz's post currently remains in place. He had previously described the man arrested for attacking Rushdie's, Hadi Matar, as a "revolutionary Shia fighter".

Deadline further states that Rowling confirmed that the police are involved, telling followers: "To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved in other threats)."

This latest threat to Rowling follows the attack on Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed up to 15 times at a conference near Buffalo in New York, where he was about to give a lecture on free speech. Rushdie's agent revealed that the author is currently on a ventilator, but looks to be in danger of losing the use of an eye, has suffered nerve damage to his arm, and suffered harm to his liver.

Tags

Art & Entertainment JK Rowling Harry Potter Iran Backing Extemist Salman Rushdie Attack On Salman Rushdie Trans Activist Twitter Support Hadi Matar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta