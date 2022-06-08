Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Jeff Goldblum Recalls Meeting Princess Diana At 'Jurrasic World Dominion' Premiere

Actor Jeff Goldblum was speaking at the premiere of 'Jurassic World Dominion' where he recalled meeting Princess Diana at the premiere of the first 'Jurrasic World' film in 1993.

Jeff Goldblum, Princess Diana Wikimedia Commons

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 8:22 pm

'Jurassic World Dominion' is slated to hit theatres soon. It is a conclusion to the 'Jurassic World' trilogy and it reunites Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern from the original 'Jurassic Park' films. Goldblum recounted attending the royal screening of the first 'Jurassic World' film in 1993 at the recent presentation of Jurassic World Dominion. 

He talked about the UK premiere of the film and recalled meeting Princess Diana at the event.  "There were, you know, there were a few, with things like this.... I'll tell you, you know, the first one we had, I'm remembering London. We showed it to -- speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee -- we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of a royal screening", reported Entertainment Tonight. 

"Steven Spielberg was here, Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed we showed them the movie." He added.

Goldblum further revealed how he sat next to the Princess of Wales and even shared popcorn with her, describing the royal as a "spectacular lady."  

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard play the lead roles in 'Jurassic World Dominion', in a reprise of their roles following the 2015 blockbuster 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'. Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first two films in the trilogy, returns as the director. The film will be released in Indian theatres on June 10.

