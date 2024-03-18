Mangli's team also narrated the entire incident to Hindustan Times. “Everybody travelling that day is fine. We were returning from an event and the incident took place on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. It was not a major accident; none of us were in the car, including madam (Mangli). It was parked on the side of the road when a lorry brushed against the car, damaging the rear light. We are all safe and there’s nothing to worry about,'' said the singer's team.