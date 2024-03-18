In the late hours of Friday, March 15, Telugu singer Mangli met with a car accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. As per reports, the accident took place near Tondupally in Shamshabad limits. A DCM vehicle collided with her car and the rear light of her vehicle was damaged. Mangli and otherS in the car escaped injuries. Post the accident, a police case was registered under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code.
Mangli and her team clarified that it was nothing major and she was unhurt in the accident.
On Monday, Mangli wrote on Instagram Stories, “Dear all, I am safe and sound. It was an unforeseen minor accident that took place a couple of days ago.'' She also asked everyone not to ''go by the rumours being spread''. She added, ''Thanks to your love and concern! Mangli.”
Advertisement
Mangli's team also narrated the entire incident to Hindustan Times. “Everybody travelling that day is fine. We were returning from an event and the incident took place on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. It was not a major accident; none of us were in the car, including madam (Mangli). It was parked on the side of the road when a lorry brushed against the car, damaging the rear light. We are all safe and there’s nothing to worry about,'' said the singer's team.
Mangli is a popular playback singer of the Telugu industry. Apart from singing for films, she also sings at events. She crooned songs like 'Shailaja Reddy Alludu Choode' in Naga Chaitanya's film 'Shailaja Reddy Alludu'. She also lent her voice to the hit song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' in Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Saranga Dariya' in 'Love Story'. Mangli also sang the 'Jawan' song 'Zinda Banda and 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa' in 'Family Star'.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Mangli is also an actor and TV presenter. She made her debut in acting with 'Swecha' and played a cameo in 'Guvva Gorinka'. Her last outing was 'Maestro' in 2021.