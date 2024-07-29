Javed Akhtar's X Account Hacked, Lyricist Informs ‘Totally Harmless’ Tweet Sent Out About Indian Olympics Team

Meanwhile, the Paris 2024 Olympics kickstarted on July 26 and going on in full swing. Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned to make the nation proud. On July 28, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a Bronze medal in Women's 10 M Air Pistol at Paris Olympics 2024. Several celebs congratulated her on the historic achievement. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Anil Kapoor among others took to their social media accounts to extend congratulatory messages for Manu.