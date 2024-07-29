Art & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar's X Account Hacked, Lyricist Informs ‘Totally Harmless’ Tweet Sent Out About Indian Olympics Team

On Sunday, Javed Akhtar wrote that the post on his handle about the Indian team participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics, was not put by him but was instead posted by the hackers.

Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar's X handle hacked Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar's X (formerly known as Twitter) has been hacked. On Sunday, July 28, he informed his followers about it on his X handle. Akhtar wrote that the post on his handle about the Indian team participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics, was not put by him but was posted by the hackers.

The 79-year-old lyricist said it was "totally harmless" but he had not sent it. He emphasised that he is in the process of reporting the hack to the concern authorities.

He wrote on X,'' My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X (sic).”

Have a look at Javed Akhtar's post here.

As soon as Akhtar shared it, several users commented. One wrote, “That's what I'm thinking, who is running your handle after all?,” while another user asked about where the harmless message was.

On the work front, Javed Akhtar last worked as a lyricist for Netflix's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the Paris 2024 Olympics kickstarted on July 26 and going on in full swing. Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned to make the nation proud. On July 28, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a Bronze medal in Women's 10 M Air Pistol at Paris Olympics 2024. Several celebs congratulated her on the historic achievement. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Anil Kapoor among others took to their social media accounts to extend congratulatory messages for Manu.

