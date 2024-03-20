“When we began, both of us were nobodies, we only had each other. So, we would spend a lot of time together, sit by the sea, talk about stories … But when you become bigger, more successful, many more people enter your life. Then all those desires which were dormant, all those interests which were dormant… So, you start meeting different kinds of people and then gradually you become different people and that is what happened. We did not fight, there was no issue about credit, there was never any issue about money, there was nothing. We just grew apart,” Akhtar said.