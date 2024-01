Known for his work in ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, and ‘Chashni’, actor Jatin Singh Jamwal is gearing up for his digital debut with the web series ‘Jackpot’, calling it a fresh challenge.

After a hiatus of three years, Jatin made his comeback last year with ‘Chashni’. He is now set to embark on a new and exciting journey in the world of OTT.