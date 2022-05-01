Jasmin Bhasin: Aly Goni Makes Me Laugh A Lot

Actress Jasmin Bhasin post-Bigg Boss has been a part of some popular music videos. Bhasin has also completed her debut Punjabi film ‘Honeymoon’ which also stars actor Gippy Grewal. ‘Honeymoon’, is all set for a theatrical release this Diwali on October 25. Ever since the film was announced, the actress’ fans are excited to watch them come together for this romantic comedy.

Bhasin who is known for her positive and happy-go-lucky image shares her take on laughter on the occasion of World Laughter Day. She says, "I laugh a lot in my life because I think when you're happy everything falls in place eventually. These days all memes and reels on social media make me laugh. I have the biggest cheerleader in my life - Aly Goni, he has a great sense of humour. He makes me laugh a lot. My favourite comedy shows would always be 'Friends' and 'Khichdi'. I just love them. 'Friends' is such an iconic show. Every character is so funny in it. You relate to everyone in some sense, and 'Khichdi' obviously is another epic series. It's been so long since the show went off the air but is still alive in our hearts.”

She further adds, "I think every day should be a day of laughter because a healthy body only comes from a healthy mind and soul. And, your mind and soul can be healthy, only if you are happy. Life is unpredictable. We should make sure that we end it with smiles, laughter and happiness in peace.”