Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya: I Want To Work At The Moment

Janhvi, who is currently busy promoting her next film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao, said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai. People mixed up 2-3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”