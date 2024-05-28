Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya: I Want To Work At The Moment

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has lately been grabbing all the attention for her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. The couple has often been clicked together, be it at parties, holidays or even religious sites. Recently, the actress was seen talking about her wedding rumours during a chat with ETimes, and it went viral on social media.
Janhvi, who is currently busy promoting her next film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao, said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai. People mixed up 2-3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”
Meanwhile, in a recent interaction, she admitted to checking her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya’s phone. In a video, Janhvi shared that she often checks her boyfriend’s phone. Calling the habit “a red flag”, she says she can’t help it. “I know it’s a red flag but I still check (my partner’s) phone,” Janhvi said. When someone in the audience asked her, “Should boyfriends be allowed to check their girlfriends’ phone?” The actress quickly replied, “No! Don’t you trust us?”
Interestingly, Janhvi recently confirmed dating Shikhar. They had broken up earlier, but reconciled around Diwali 2022. Janhvi told Mirchi Plus, “He (Shikhar Pahariya) has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.”
On the work front, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ features Janhvi Kapoor’s character as a doctor, who enjoys both watching and playing cricket, while Rajkummar Rao’s character is portrayed as an aspiring cricketer. Apart from Janhvi and Rajkummar, the film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film will be released on May 31.