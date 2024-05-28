Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya: I Want To Work At The Moment

Janhvi Kapoor recently confirmed that she has been dating Shikhar Pahariya. The couple had broken up earlier.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor opens up on Shikhar Pahariya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has lately been grabbing all the attention for her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. The couple has often been clicked together, be it at parties, holidays or even religious sites. Recently, the actress was seen talking about her wedding rumours during a chat with ETimes, and it went viral on social media. 

Janhvi, who is currently busy promoting her next film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao, said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai. People mixed up 2-3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment.”

Meanwhile, in a  recent interaction, she admitted to checking her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya’s phone. In a video, Janhvi shared that she often checks her boyfriend’s phone. Calling the habit “a red flag”, she says she can’t help it. “I know it’s a red flag but I still check (my partner’s) phone,” Janhvi said. When someone in the audience asked her, “Should boyfriends be allowed to check their girlfriends’ phone?” The actress quickly replied, “No! Don’t you trust us?”

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati temple
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati temple Photo: Instagram, X
info_icon

Interestingly, Janhvi recently confirmed dating Shikhar. They had broken up earlier, but reconciled around Diwali 2022. Janhvi told Mirchi Plus, “He (Shikhar Pahariya) has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.”

On the work front, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ features Janhvi Kapoor’s character as a doctor, who enjoys both watching and playing cricket, while Rajkummar Rao’s character is portrayed as an aspiring cricketer. Apart from Janhvi and Rajkummar, the film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film will be released on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress