Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the repeated comparisons that are made between her and her mother, the late actor Sridevi. Janhvi said that she can’t blame people for having huge expectations from her and that she doesn’t want the comparisons to stop.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I can’t blame them for their expectations. I am trying hard to live up to the expectations. I may not have the talent or beauty of my mother. But it’s the hard work that is my USP. I know I will get there.”

The 'Mili' actor added that cinema is her life, and said, “Acting is the only thing that keeps me going. I will keep on reaching for the stars. I am not apologetic anymore for where I come from.”

Janhvi further said, “Why would I want the comparisons to stop? Why would I be offended by being compared with my mom? I am being compared with the best. So they are holding me to the best possible standards. It’s like reaching to the stars. At least I can aim for the sky. I think I am flattered.”

Earlier in an interview with Etimes, Janhvi had revealed that Sridevi had warned her about the comparisons. Janhvi recalled the time when Sridevi was very protective about her and had asked her, “People will compare my 300 films with your first film. How will you deal with that?” Janhvi had said, “I knew that it would be very tough but I knew that if I don’t act then I would be sad my entire life.”

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 in Dubai, where she was attending a wedding. She was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies such as Lamhe, Mr India and Chandni, among others.