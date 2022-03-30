Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About ‘Healing’ Post Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Incident

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith's husband actor Will Smith slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock at the recently held Oscars after he joked about Pinkett Smith's medical condition.

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About 'Healing' Post Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Incident
Jada Pinkett Smith Credit: Instagram

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 10:32 am

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence over her husband actor Will Smith’s actions at the recently held Academy Awards. For the uninitiated, actor-comedian Chris Rock, who was one of the presenters at the ceremony, joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s illness and compared her look to that of actress Demi Moore's in the 1997 film 'GI Jane'. This joke didn’t go down well with her husband, Will Smith, and he walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock. 

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a cryptic post, which seems to be about the incident. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it (sic)," she wrote. While she didn’t mention the incident, it was very obvious that she was talking about what happened.

Post the slap on the Oscars night, Will Smith went back to his seat and yelled at Chris. He said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***** mouth." Chris Rock said, "Will Smith smacked the shit out of me." The celebrities present at the ceremony were shocked to see this happening and viewers even wondered if it was scripted, which it wasn’t. 

The next day, Will Smith apologised on social media for his actions but also said that he is not okay with people joking about his wife’s illness. “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," the 53-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post. He added, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote, adding, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her illness, Alopecia, a condition that leads to loss of hair back in 2018. She has always spoken about her struggle with the illness. 

