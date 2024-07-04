It Wasn't Conventional, It Was A Road I Built On My Own, Says Divya Dutta On 30 Years In Cinema

"That when I come (into the industry), I will take it by storm. I will do this and that and people will know who Divya is. The thing about the industry is they never say ‘no’ to anyone as it is a business. Today you might not need this person for help but tomorrow you might. Everyone is very sweet to you. But most of the time wherever I go people keep telling me that we will work in the film together but later I realised none of this happened."