Ishwak Singh Spells Out Difference Between Mumbai And Delhi Theatre Cultures

Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for ‘Rocket Singh’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Made In Heaven’, has shared that the theatre culture of Mumbai and Delhi differ a lot in terms of their larger craft and pitching of the stories.

IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Photo: Instagram
The actor recently did a play in Delhi titled ‘Ek Mamooli Aadmi’, and garnered a lot of positive responses. On the occasion of World Theatre Day, the actor spoke with IANS and shared that Delhi theatre is fuelled by raw passion while the Mumbai theatre circuit has a certain finesse which comes from the involvement of actors like Naseeruddin Shah.

Ishwak told IANS: “There is a finesse in Bombay theatre which comes from the active involvement of legends like Naseer sahab (Naseeruddin Shah) which is quite unique. Delhi theatre is fuelled by raw passion and driven by theatre gurus who are working against the tide to keep the art robust. Groups like Asmita and theatre directors like Arvind Gaur are at the forefront of it. Delhi being the capital is also a hotbed for political plays. These differences aside, what binds all theatre communities is a keen interest in exploring the craft.”

Talking about the importance of theatre in the life of a screen actor, he said: “The stage is one place where you can learn the craft inside out, it’s a sure shot way of learning the basics and developing your unique style.”

