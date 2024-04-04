Is Salman Khan Suing Comedian Kunal Kamra Over His Derogatory Joke? Here's What We Know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has no dearth of controversies, yet he is one of the most loved actors in the country. Recently, comedian Kunal Kamra was seen taking a dig at the actor at one of his performances on stage. Film critic Kamal R Khan shared the video on X. He also said that Salman Khan was planning to file a defamation case against Kunal. Now, the latest update states that Bhaijaan is not filing any defamation case against Kunal Kamra.
Zoom quoted a close friend of Salman saying, "If he (Salman Khan) sued everyone who abused him, he would be in and out of courtrooms. Over the years, Salman has come to terms with his controversial attackable image. He knows mentioning his name, especially in a derogatory context, gets attention. So no, he isn't suing this guy (Kunal Kamra)". The friend added, “His father, Salim Khan, counsels him (Salman) to ignore insults. Salim saab tells Salman they are just a way of grabbing attention.”
For the unversed, Kunal tweeted, “I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath and I don’t apologies for jokes anymore…”
In the video, he was seen taking potshots at Salman's involvement in controversies, and the reality shows the actor hosts- 'Bigg Boss' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Kunal also did mimicry of the 'Dabangg' actor. "There was once a time when comedians were scared of Salman Khan... everyone says don't joke about Salman. He can slap a woman, and we can't joke about him?", he said.
On the work front, Salman was last seen in 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif. He has Karan Johar's production's 'The Bull'. The actor has also collaborated with AR Murugadoss for a project which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will hit the theatres around Eid 2025.