Is Puri Jagannadh Planning To Direct Salman Khan Soon? 'Liger' Director Responds

Puri Jagannadh's new film 'Liger' is out in theatres and the director believes that mainstream cinema is the key to preserving the industry. The movie, starring Ramya Krishnan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is imprinted with Jagannadh's distinctive style, complete with language and action.

When asked if, given the situation, he frets about the outcome of his film, the filmmaker said that the audience has gotten more selective since the pandemic. They won't go to your movie if they don't enjoy the trailer, and it's frightening. People tell Jagannadh that he makes masala flicks; thus he asks them what's wrong with that, as he doesn't know.

While his Telugu films have inspired Hindi remakes such as Wanted (2009) and Simmba (2018), the director's most recent Hindi film, Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap (2011), failed to win over the public. After more than ten years, Jagannadh is prepared to transfer to the pan-Indian cinema.

Given the success of 'Wanted', a remake of Jagannadh's 'Pokiri' (2006), many people assumed he would work with Salman Khan. When asked if they had met lately, the director said that he cherished Salman and that they had met after Wanted. He had a morning conversation with Salman that lasted until the next morning. Khan instructed Jagannadh to visit him with a strong script. He must provide the superstar with a script that is appropriate for his level.